Critical level of terrorist threat introduced throughout Kazakhstan

The authorities of Kazakhstan have introduced a critical “red” level of terrorist threat throughout the republic, press service of the National Security Committee (KNB) said on Friday, TASS reports.

The meeting of the republican task force for combating terrorism was held in Nur-Sultan led by Major General Yermek Sagimbaev, Chairman of the National Security Committee, on Jan 6. By order of the Chairman of the KNB, the head of task force in coordination with the President introduced a critical “red” level of terrorist danger throughout the territory of Kazakhstan. “An anti-terrorist operation regime is in effect in all regions,” the KNB said in a statement.

The red level of terrorist danger means authorities can conduct personal searches and inspections of belongings, vehicles, temporarily restrict or prohibit their movement; have unimpeded access to residential and other premises; take measures such as the monitoring of conversations and other information transmitted through telecommunications systems.

Mass protests started in Kazakhstan on Jan 2 in the western town of Zhanaozen after the government lifted price caps for liquefied petroleum gas. Protests then spread across the country, leading to the resignation of the government. Ex-president Nursultan Nazarbaev stepped down as Security Council Chairman.