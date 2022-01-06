Rioters ‘held dagger to the throat of America,’ Biden says on anniversary of US Capitol attack

President Joe Biden has said rioters who stormed the US Capitol on 6 January 2021 “held a dagger at the throat of America and American democracy,” the BBC reports.

In a televised speech marking the first anniversary of the events, Mr Biden said they came “in rage”, and “in the service of one man”.

He accused his predecessor Donald Trump of spreading “a web of lies” that led to the attack on the Congress building.

Investigators have so far arrested 725 suspects in connection with the riot.

“Those who stormed this Capitol and those who instigated this incidence, held a dagger at the throat of America and American democracy”, Mr Biden said in Statuary Hall, a section of the Capitol complex that was breached by rioters.

“They came here in rage, not in the service of America, but rather, in the service of one man.

“The former president of the United States of America has created and spread a web of lies about the 2020 election… His bruised ego matters more to him than our democracy or our constitution”, he added.

On 6 January 2021, Trump supporters stormed the building as Congress was meeting to certify Mr Biden’s presidential election victory. Images of US lawmakers cowering from the mob in the gallery of the House of Representatives on that afternoon shocked the world.

Mr Trump had urged protesters at a rally outside the White House shortly beforehand to “peacefully” march on Congress, but he also encouraged them to “fight” and stirred up the crowd with unsubstantiated claims of mass voter fraud in the election he had just lost.