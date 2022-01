Borrell says EU ready to support in addressing Kazakhstan crisis

Josep Borrell, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, says “external military assistance to Kazakhstan brings back memories of situations to be avoided.”

In a Twitter post he expressed concern about developments in Kazakhstan.

“Rights and security of civilians must be guaranteed. External military assistance brings back memories of situations to be avoided,” he said.

Mr. Borrell noted that EU is ready to support in addressing this crisis.