Armenian PM starts urgent consultations with CSTO leaders on situation in Kazakhstan

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan is starting urgent consultations with leaders of CSTO member states on situation in Kazakhstan.

PM Pashinyan says he talked to Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev earlier today.

“Taking into account the request of the President of Kazakhstan, who expects the CSTO assistance in overcoming the situation in Kazakhstan, in my capacity as Chairman of the CSTO Collective Security Council, I’m immediately starting consultations with the leaders of the CSTO member states,” Pashinyan said in a Facebook post.

A state of emergency has been declared throughout the oil-rich country of Kazakhstan after widespread protests broke out.

Internet access has been cut in Kazakhstan amid mass protests sparked by rising fuel prices.

Anti-government protesters in the main city, Almaty, stormed the mayor’s office on Wednesday. Part of the building appeared to be on fire.

Protests have also erupted in several other cities, with security forces using tear gas and stun grenades.

The president has promised a tough response, calling the protests a “black period” in the country’s history.