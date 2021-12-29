Artsakh civilian who crossed to territory under Azerbaijani control released

Azerbaijan has handed over the citizen who got lost and crossed to the territory controlled by the Azerbaijani military, Artsakh’s Ombudsman Gegham Stepanyan informs.

Armen Verdyan, resident of Artsakh’s Aygestan community, lost his way, crossed into the territory under Azerbaijani control and was detained.

“As a result of negotiations conducted by the security forces of Artsakh and the Russian peacekeepers, the civilian was returned and is now with the Russian peacekeepers. Soon he will be handed over to the Armenian side,” Stepanyan said.