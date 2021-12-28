Covid: France tightens restrictions amid Omicron surge

France has announced tighter Covid restrictions amid concerns over the Omicron variant, the BBC reports.

From 3 January, remote working will become compulsory for those who can and public gatherings will be limited to 2,000 people for indoor events.

The news comes as France recorded more than 100,000 new infections on Saturday – the highest number reported in the country since the pandemic began.

But France’s prime minister did not bring in a New Year’s Eve curfew.

Countries across Europe are tightening restrictions as infections rise and the new Omicron variant spreads through the continent.

Studies suggest the strain is milder than Delta, with a 30% to 70% lower chance of infected people ending up in hospital. But there are fears the sheer number of cases could overwhelm hospitals.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex told reporters the pandemic felt “like a film without an ending” as he unveiled the new measures at a news conference following a crisis cabinet meeting.

Health Minister Olivier Véran said coronavirus infections were doubling every two days, warning of a “mega wave” of new cases.