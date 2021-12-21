Armenia’s top 10 athletes of the year announced

The Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports has published the names of ten best athletes of 2021.

The athletes were selected by a combined vote of the sports journalists and head coaches of national teams.

Below are the names of the winners:

Artur Aleksanyan – Greco-Roman wrestling

Malkhas Amoyan – Greco-Roman wrestling

Hovhannes Bachkov – boxing

Elina Danielyan – chess

Artur Davtyan – gymnastics

Varazdat Lalayan – weightlifting

Arsen Harutyunyan – freestyle wrestling

Simon Martirosyan – weightlifting

Gor Minasyan – weightlifting

David Chaloyan – boxing

Greco-Roman wrestler Malkhas Amoyan was also вон the People’s Choice Award.

Every athlete selected to the top 10 will receive 4 million AMD. Another $1 million will be allocated to their coaching staffs.