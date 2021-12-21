Armenia’s top 10 athletes of the year announced

The Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports has published the names of ten best athletes of 2021.
The athletes were selected by a combined vote of the sports journalists and head coaches of national teams.
Below are the names of the winners:
Artur Aleksanyan – Greco-Roman wrestling
Malkhas Amoyan – Greco-Roman wrestling
Hovhannes Bachkov – boxing
Elina Danielyan – chess
Artur Davtyan – gymnastics
Varazdat Lalayan – weightlifting
Arsen Harutyunyan – freestyle wrestling
Simon Martirosyan – weightlifting
Gor Minasyan – weightlifting
David Chaloyan – boxing
Greco-Roman wrestler Malkhas Amoyan was also вон the People’s Choice Award.
Every athlete selected to the top 10 will receive 4 million AMD. Another $1 million will be allocated to their coaching staffs.