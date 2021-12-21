SportTop

Armenia’s top 10 athletes of the year announced

December 21, 2021
The Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports has published the names of ten best athletes of 2021.

The athletes were selected by a combined vote of the sports journalists and head coaches of national teams.

Below are the names of the winners:

Artur Aleksanyan – Greco-Roman wrestling
Malkhas Amoyan – Greco-Roman wrestling
Hovhannes Bachkov – boxing
Elina Danielyan – chess
Artur Davtyan – gymnastics
Varazdat Lalayan – weightlifting
Arsen Harutyunyan – freestyle wrestling
Simon Martirosyan – weightlifting
Gor Minasyan – weightlifting
David Chaloyan – boxing

Greco-Roman wrestler Malkhas Amoyan was also вон the People’s Choice Award.

Every athlete selected to the top 10 will receive 4 million AMD. Another $1 million will be allocated to their coaching staffs.

