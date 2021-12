Turkey’s Interior Minister seen meeting commander of the Sultan Murad faction deploying mercenaries to conflict zones

Süleyman Soylu, Turkey’s Minister of Interior, was captured with Fahim Issa, commander of the Sultan Murad faction, in al-Rai, Syria. Journalist Lindsey Snell has shared the photo on Twitter.

“Sultan Murad sent mercenaries to Nagorno Karabakh and Libya. Their recruitment of minors led the US to put Turkey on a list of ‘countries that deploy child soldiers’.” Snell reminds.