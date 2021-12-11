More than 50 feared dead in Kentucky’s worst ever tornadoes

The governor of the US state of Kentucky has warned that more than 50 people are thought to have been killed by tornadoes overnight, the BBC reports.

Andy Beshear said the figure could rise to as many as 100 in what he called the worst tornadoes in the state’s history.

He said the number was “probably closer to somewhere between 70 and 100, it’s devastating”.

Tornadoes are wreaking havoc across several US states, with workers trapped in an Amazon warehouse in Illinois.

More than 100 people were inside a candle factory in Mayfield, Kentucky, when the tornado hit, the New York Times reported.

“We believe we’ll lose at least dozens of those individuals,” Mr Beshear said.

The Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville in southern Illinois was damaged during a tornado on Friday night, the authorities said.