Armenia committed to contributing to global mission of strengthening democracy – PM Pashinyan addresses the Summit for Democracy



Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan delivered remarks at the virtual “Summit for Democracy” initiated by US President Joe Biden.

The Prime Minister, in particular, noted.

“Honorable President Biden,

Excellencies,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

It is my honor to represent the Republic of Armenia at today’s Summit for Democracy. Citizens of Armenia do not take for granted the value of government of the people, by the people, for the people. We have fought for it throughout our modern history. By voting for independence in 1991, we also restored a multi-party system and a framework of political rights that is meant to empower the individual citizen. Over the last three years, Armenians have chosen democracy over authoritarianism twice. The first time was in 2018, following the non-violent Velvet Revolution, and the subsequent free and fair snap election. The second time was in 2021, following a devastating war. Armenians went to the polls, again, to ensure that we would not return to the ways of the past. Indeed, democracy is a perpetual work in progress.

We are committed to the consolidation of democracy in Armenia through strengthening democratic institutions. By embracing transparency and accountability, we are planning governance reforms and the implementation of policies that will build faith both in Armenia and among our partners abroad. By 2026, we aim to achieve continuous improvements in comparative indicators, specifically rising from a score of 50 to 60 in the World Bank’s Worldwide Governance Indicator, and 49 to 60 in Transparency International’s Corruption Perception Index.

We also consider tackling climate change as fundamental to democratic governance, and are committed to building a low-emission energy sector and a vibrant green economy.

In our bid to consolidate our democracy, we are facing multiple challenges. The biggest challenge for us comes in the form of military threats to our security. Fighting for democracy at home is yet another challenge. That challenge is compounded when threats arise from beyond our borders. If we are to restore the appeal of democracy throughout the world, we need to join forces to face these challenges together. Armenia is committed to contributing to the global mission of strengthening democracy, and we hope that we are not alone”.

The two-day event is attended by leaders and representatives of more than a hundred countries.

Joe Biden delivered a speech at the opening of the Summit, after which the panel discussions started.

Representatives of non-governmental organizations and the private sector are also taking part in the conference.

Issues related to countering threats to democracy, fighting corruption and protecting human rights are on the agenda of the two-day debates.