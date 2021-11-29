House of Representatives has spoken: Australian Government must Recognize Armenian, Assyrian, Greek Genocides

On Monday 29th November 2021, the Federal Parliament’s House of Representatives unanimously debated in favor of a motion calling on the Australian Government to recognize the Armenian, Assyrian, and Greek Genocides, reports the Armenian National Committee of Australia (ANC-AU).

Trent Zimmerman MP introduced the motion to parliament, which also had fellow Government members John Alexander MP and Julian Leeser MP as speakers, joined by Opposition members Josh Burns MP, Steve Georganas MP and Joel Fitzgibbon MP, who seconded the motion.

“The House of Representatives has spoken. The Australian Parliament’s largest and most representative legislative chamber has unanimously called on Australia’s Government to recognise the Armenian, Assyrian and Greek Genocides,” said Executive Director of the Armenian National Committee of Australia (ANC-AU), Haig Kayserian.

“This unanimous outcome rejects Turkish interference in Australian foreign policy and calls on our country’s Prime Minister and his Government to stand with the representatives elected by their constituents and call a genocide a genocide,” Kayserian added.