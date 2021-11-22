Armenian soldier killed in Azerbaijani shooting – MoD

Private of the Armenian Armed Forces Suren Safaryan (born in 2002) was killed in Azerbaijani shooting, the Ministry of Defense reports.

On November 22, at around 6:10 pm, units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire from firearms of different calibers in the direction of the Armenian positions located near the village of Norabak in Gegharkunik province.

The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia said it shares the grief of the loss and expresses support to Suren Safaryan’s family and friends.



As of 19:30, the exchange of fire has stopped.