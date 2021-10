Foreigners in Armenia can get vaccinated with AstraZeneca and Sputnik V

Foreign nationals in Armenia and persons without citizenship can now get vaccinated against Covid-19 irrespective of the period of stay in Armenia, the Ministry of Health informs.

Vaccinations among the latter will be carried out in mobile vaccination points with AstraZeneka and Sputnik V.

Previously, foreigners and persons without citizenship could get vaccinated only in case of at least 10-day stay in Armenia.