Armenia, India discuss establishment of direct communication, development of transit routes

The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and India have discussed the prospects of establishing direct communication between the two countries.

“During the meeting we referred to the issue of infrastructure in the wider region. It includes both the North-South Corridor, which both countries are interested in. We have also discussed the positive developments related to Chapahar port, as well as establishment of direct communication between Armenia and India,” Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said at a joint press conference with his visiting Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

According to the Foreign Minister, the issue of transit to Russia through Georgia and maybe from Black Sea to Europe in the future was also high on the agenda.

He said the Persian Gulf-Black Sea initiative was last discussed with the Iranian side on Tuesday.

“The developments in this direction are very dynamic, and we hope to have a document signed in the near future,” Minister Mirzoyan stated.

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar noted, in turn, that the lack of direct connectivity, both land connectivity and air connectivity, between the two countries is a hindrance for enhanced people-to-people contacts and economic-commercial exchanges.

“Both India and Armenia are members of the International North South Transport Corridor, which has the potential to bridge the connectivity barrier. Minister Mirzoyan and I discussed the interest which Armenia has shown in utilization of Chabahar port in Iran which is being developed by India. We have also proposed Chabahar port be included in the INSTC framework. We definitely like to welcome the use of Chabahar port and any other initiative that could increase connectivity between our two countries. We also discussed the possibilities of direct flights between our two countries under our Air Services agreement,” Minister Jaishankar noted.