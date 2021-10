Armenia played a 1-1 draw with Iceland in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Kamo Hovhannisyan opened the score in the 35th minute.

Isak Bergmann Johanesson made it 1-1 in the 77th minute.

Armenia will next face Romania on October 11.

Armenia are currently third in Group J with 12 points. Germany are group leaders with 18 points.