Charles Aznavour bust unveiled in Paris

Charles Aznavour’s bust was unveiled in Paris today on the 97th birth anniversary of the legendary French-Armenian singer and composer.

Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo inaugurated the bust in the presence of members of Aznavour family, Armenia’s Ambassador to France Hasmik Tolmadjian, elected official and local Armenians.

It was installed at the Odeon crossroads, in the district of Saint-Germain-des-Prés where the author of “La Bohême” spent his childhood.

Anne Hidalgo praised the singer’s “exceptional career longevity”, his “love of the French capital” but also reaffirmed her support for the Armenian people in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with Azerbaijan.

The bronze sculpture, made in 1964, is the work of artist Alice Mélikian. It was given to Charles on his first trip to Armenia in the same year, The Aznavour Foundation offered it to the City of Paris in October 2019, a year after the singer’s death.

Another bust of Charles Aznavour was unveiled at the same time in Stepanakert, capital of Nagorno-Karabakh, said Nicolas Aznavour, son of the singer and co-founder of the Aznavour Foundation.