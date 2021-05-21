Demarcation of Armenian-Azerbaijani border should be part of comprehensive peace settlement – MFA

Imposing conditions by the use of force or the threat of force is a gross violation of international law and Armenia will not give in to such pressures, APokesperson for the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Anna Naghdalyan said, commenting on the situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

Armenia also rejects the introduction of a so-called “disputed territories” agenda, which could set a dangerous precedent for justifying the use of force in other regions as well, she emphasized.

“By failing to fulfill its obligations under the November 9 trilateral statement, in particular, the repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war and civilians held hostage and other humanitarian issues, Azerbaijan has reaffirmed its intentional violation of international obligations,” Naghdalyan stated.

She noted that the demarcation of the border between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan should be part of the process of comprehensive peace settlement, within the framework of which the issues of de-occupation of the territories of the Artsakh Republic and determination of the final legal status of Artsakh under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group should be addressed

“In this situation, the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of the Azerbaijani armed forces from the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia as of May 11 may create the necessary conditions for considering the emerging issues within the framework of the political-diplomatic toolkit,” she noted.

“Our international partners who act from the positions of international law and are sincerely interested in stability and security in the South Caucasus, have expressed their unequivocal position that Azerbaijan must immediately and unconditionally withdraw its troops from the sovereign territory of Armenia,” the Spokesperson stated.