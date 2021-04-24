Greek President commemorates the Armenian Genocide

President Katerina Sakellaropoulou laid a wreath on Saturday at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Athens to commemorate the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, Greek City Times reports.

“One hundred and six years have passed since the beginning of the systematic extermination of one and a half million Armenians during the last years of the Ottoman Empire. It is a tragedy that indelibly sealed the first decades of the 20th century, a genocide that crushed a thriving Christian nucleus in the southern Caucasus and almost wiped out an ancient people,” the President said.

“Today, we unite with the Armenian communities in Greece and around the world to honour the memory of the victims, but also the strength, dignity and confidence with which the Armenians resisted the alienation and subjugation, she added.

“And we reaffirm with them our commitment to a world free of discrimination and persecution, where everyone can feel safe,” President Sakellaropoulou said.