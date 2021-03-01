PM calls for new Constitution, says transition to semi-presidential system is an option

Addressing a rally at Republic Square today, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stressed the need for new Constitution or constitutional amendments.

“Today we see that this Constitution, unfortunately, creates many crisis opportunities and risks. We must work to pass a new Constitution or constitutional amendments in a referendum in October this year, and finally, the transition to a semi-presidential system of government should be one of the possible options, the Prime Minister said.

“We must carry out this process in close cooperation with the National Assembly, the Government, the President of the Republic, the political forces and the civil society,” he added.

“Our biggest task should be the creation and formation of such constitutional structures that will guarantee stability and security in the Republic of Armenia; will exclude the formation of such crises,” PM Pashinyan stated.