Youri Djorkaeff spends Christmas day with Artsakh kids

Goodwill Ambassador for Armenia, world-famous French-Armenian football player Youri Djorkaeff, Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Karen Giloyan and Chief Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan hosted a group of children from Artsakh at SoftConstruct company today.

The children had an interesting time and received tablets as a gift to make their distance learning more effective.

The former France international, Word and European Champion talked to children about the importance of education, emphasizing that it is the most powerful weapon, and noting that an educated society is the guarantee of a strong state.

The employees of SoftConstruct company presented a number of innovative IT solutions to the children. At the same time an agreement was reached to support those interested in IT technologies in choosing a profession.