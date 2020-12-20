Candlelight vigil at Yerablur Pantheon in memory of Artsakh war heroes

A candlelight vigil was held in Yerablur military pantheon in memory of the heroes killed in the Artsakh war.

Earlier today Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan led a mourning procession from the Republic Square to Yerablur.

Armenia and teh Republic of Artsakh are holing a three-day mourning.

Photo by Karapet Sahakyan

Photo by Karapet Sahakyan

Photo by Karapet Sahakyan

Photo by Karapet Sahakyan

A requiem service for the peace of souls of the heroes killed in Artsakh war will be offered at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin on December 20.

The service will follow a Holy Liturgy chaired by His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians.