LIVE: Mourning procession in memory of Artsakh war heroes

Armenians are marching in a mourning procession from the Republic Square to Yerablur Military pantheon to pay tribute to the heroes fallen in the Artsakh war.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashnyan, other government officials participate in the march.

Flags fly half-mast as the Republic of Armenia and the Artsakh Republic are holding a three-day mourning in memory of the martyrs of the Artsakh war.

A requiem service for the peace of souls of the heroes killed in Artsakh war will be offered at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin on December 20.

The service will follow a Holy Liturgy chaired by His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians.