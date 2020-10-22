Tiran Khachatryan – National Hero of the Republic of Armenia

At the suggestion of the RA Prime Minister and by the RA President ‘s decree, Tiran Khachatryan was awarded the title of RA National Hero.

“Based on the mediation of the Prime Minister, in accordance with Article 136 of the Constitution, as well as Article 5.3, Part 1 of the Law on State Awards and Honorary Titles of the Republic of Armenia. The First Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia, Lieutenant General Tiran Khachatryan was awarded the Order of the Motherland for his exceptional services in the defense of the Motherland, courage and devotion shown during the hostilities”, the decree reads.