Lebanese Kataeb Party’s Secretary-General Nazar Najarian killed in Beirut blast

Lebanese Armenian politician, Secretary General of Lebanon’s Christian Kataeb Party, or Phalange, Nazar Najarian has been killed in a powerful explosion in Beirut, Russia Today reports.

Najarian was in his office when the explosion happened. He died after being critically injured.

Two explosions rocked the Lebanese capital on Tuesday evening, killing at least 10 people and injuring hundreds more, according to local officials and the Red Cross.

The blast wave damaged buildings all across the city and left the streets a rubble-strewn disaster scene.

The Armenian-populated districts were heavily damaged in the explosions.