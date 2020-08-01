Florida teenager arrested over major Twitter hack

A teenager in Florida has been arrested over a major Twitter hack in July, according to the Hillsborough State Attorney’s Office, the BBC reports.

On 15 July, Twitter accounts of multiple high-profile US figures were hijacked in an apparent Bitcoin scam.

Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren has filed 30 felony charges against the teenager for “scamming people across America”.

AFP/REUTERS

The charges include organised fraud and fraudulent use of personal information.

The attack saw high-profile accounts such as Elon Musk, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Amazon boss Jeff Bezos, Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden, former US President Barack Obama and reality star Kim Kardashian West falsely tweet out requests for Bitcoin donations.

“As a cryptocurrency, Bitcoin is difficult to track and recover if stolen in a scam,” Mr Warren said in a statement.

The charges against the teenager include 17 counts of communication fraud, 10 counts of fraudulent use of personal information, one count of fraudulent use of personal information with over $100,000 or 30 or more victims, one count of organised fraud and one count of access to computers or electronic devices without authority.

Twitter said in a statement: “We appreciate the swift actions of law enforcement in this investigation and will continue to cooperate as the case progresses.

“For our part, we are focused on being transparent and providing updates regularly.”