Kanye West is on the presidential ballot in New Jersey

Rapper Kanye West has submitted petitions with 1,327 signatures to get on the ballot for New Jersey in his latest bid for the White House.

New Jersey election documents show West as a presidential candidate on an unofficial list, although his first name is misspelled as “Kayne.”

The “Yeezy” fashion designer, who has vowed to run under the “Birthday Party” he created, hasn’t come up with a slogan, according to the filings.

West has also filed to appear on ballots in Oklahoma, Illinois, South Carolina and Missouri, but South Carolina’s election commission said on June 20 that West failed to make their deadline.

According to Forbes, West missed filing deadlines for North Carolina, Nevada, Florida, Michigan, Delaware, Texas, New Mexico and Indiana, which takes him out of the running for 132 votes in the Electoral College, including South Carolina.