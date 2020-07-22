Belavia to resume regular flights to Yerevan from July 30

The Belarusian national carrier Belavia will resume regular flights on Minsk-Yerevan-Minsk route on 30 July, the airline said on its Facebook page.

Flights will be operated daily. The flights will depart from Minsk at 22.40, and will arrive in Yerevan at 2.45.

The return flight from Yerevan is scheduled for 3.35 with the arrival in Minsk National Airport scheduled at 5.45.

Tickets are available on the website of the airline.

Belavia reminds that entry restrictions are in place in Armenia and recommends checking the information before buying a ticket.