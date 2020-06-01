Putin congratulates Pashinyan on birthday, wishes speedy recovery

Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on his birthday.

During a telephone conversation today, he wished good health and success to PM Nikol Pashinyan, as well as a very speedy recovery to him and his family.

Nikol Pashinyan and Vladimir Putin exchanged views on the situation with the coronavirus epidemic and the possible further developments. In this context, they discussed issues of cooperation between the Ministries of Health of the two countries. President Vladimir Putin emphasized Russia’s willingness to support Armenia in the fight against the epidemic.

The leaders of the two countries also referred to the parade to be held in Moscow on June 24 on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Victory in World War Second. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan thanked for the invitation received a few days ago. He hopes to recover and be able to attend all events to be held on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Victory.

Nikol Pashinyan announced today he had contracted Covid-19 and infected his family.