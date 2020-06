Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his family have tested positive for Covid-19.

The PM says he has probably contracted the virus during a working consultation.

PM Pashinyan says none of family members has any symptoms.

“I didn’t have any symptoms, I decided to take a test as I was planning to visit the frontline,” said Pashinyan.

The Prime Minister will now self-isolate in his residence and will continue to work distantly.