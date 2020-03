Doctors have managed to stabilize Australian chess player Ariane Kaori’s condition, but it is still assessed as serious, Armenia’s Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Arayik Harutyunyan informs.

The Minister has talked to Asatur Asatryan, Director of the Astghik Medical center.

Armenian leading GM Levon Aronian’s wife was hospitalized after crashing into a supporting column under the bridge near the intersection of Sebastia Street and Isakov Avenue.