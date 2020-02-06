Eurovision 2020: Armenia’s Depi Evratesil songs announced

Following up from last week’s artist announcement Armenian broadcaster, AMPTV, today revealed the 12 competing songs for this year’s edition of Depi Evratesil 2020. The songs and artists for this years’ selection were chosen from a field of 53 entries which were reviewed by a jury made up by Naira Gurjinyan, Anita Hakhverdyan, Lilia Nikoyan, Ruben Babayan, Vardan Hakobyan, Tigran Danielyan, David Tserunyan, Karen Tataryan and Anush Ter-Ghukasyan.

Listed below are the full 12 entries:

Agop – ‘Butterflies’

Arthur Aleq – ‘Heaven’

Athena Manoukian – ‘Chains On You’

ERNA – ‘Life Faces’

EVA Rida – ‘No Love’

Gabriel Jeeg – ‘It’s Your Turn’

Hayk Music – ‘What It Is To Be In Love’

Karina EVN – ‘Why?’

Miriam Baghdasaryan – ‘Run Away’

Sergey & Nikolay Harutyunov – ‘Ha, Take a Step’

TOKIONINE – ‘Save Me’

Vladimir Arzumanyan – ‘What’s Going On Mama’