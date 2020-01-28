Armenia celebrates Army day on January 28.

The Armed Forces of Armenia were formally established on January 28, 1992, by decree of President of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan, several months after the country declared independence from the Soviet Union.

Army Day was first observed in 2001, the same year the President signed Army Day into law as an official holiday and a non-working day.

On this day officials usually visit Yerablur memorial to pay homage to the fallen Armenian soldiers who lost their life defending the homeland.

The day is marked by a military parade in Yerevan.

An award ceremony also takes places to honor servicemen for their dedication, courage and outstanding service rendered in the course of their military duty.