Survey: Ryanair, British Airways and American Airlines named among the worst

Siranush Ghazanchyan December 19, 2019, 13:26
American Airlines, British Airways and Ryanair have been voted some of the worst airlines in the world.

An annual airline survey has found the well-known carriers at the bottom of the charts when it comes to food and drink, seat comfort and value for money.

Ryanair has finished bottom of the respected Which? annual airline survey for the seventh consecutive year, the Daily Mail reports.

In the consumer champion’s poll, passengers have given the Irish budget carrier the lowest possible rating for boarding, seat comfort, food and drink, customer service and cabin environment – leaving it with a dismal overall customer score of 44 per cent.

The overall winner yet again, with the highest score across both tables, is Singapore Airlines.

British Airways finished second-bottom, just above American Airlines, in the long-haul ranking, three places below last year. It is third-bottom of the short-haul list, dropping two places, scoring an overall customer satisfaction score of 55 per cent. 

The survey, conducted in September 2019, asked 6,535 Which? members about their recent experiences of flying with an airline from the UK, with 10,180 member experiences recorded.

Short-haul airlines (best to worst)

  1. Aurigny
  2. Jet2
  3. SAS
  4. Aer Lingus
  5. Swiss
  6. Norwegian
  7. Lufthansa
  8. Eurowings
  9. EasyJet
  10. KLM
  11. Tap Portugal
  12. Flybe
  13. Tui Airways
  14. Wizz Air
  15. British Airways
  16. Vueling Airlines
  17. Ryanair

Long-haul airlines (best to worst)

  1. Singapore Airlines
  2. Qatar Airways
  3. Emirates
  4. Virgin Atlantic
  5. KLM
  6. Air Transat
  7. Thai Airways
  8. Delta Airlines
  9. Tui Airways
  10. Qantas
  11. United Airlines
  12. Air Canada
  13. Etihad Airways
  14. British Airways
  15. American Airlines

