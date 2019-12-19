Survey: Ryanair, British Airways and American Airlines named among the worst

American Airlines, British Airways and Ryanair have been voted some of the worst airlines in the world.

An annual airline survey has found the well-known carriers at the bottom of the charts when it comes to food and drink, seat comfort and value for money.

Ryanair has finished bottom of the respected Which? annual airline survey for the seventh consecutive year, the Daily Mail reports.

In the consumer champion’s poll, passengers have given the Irish budget carrier the lowest possible rating for boarding, seat comfort, food and drink, customer service and cabin environment – leaving it with a dismal overall customer score of 44 per cent.

The overall winner yet again, with the highest score across both tables, is Singapore Airlines.

British Airways finished second-bottom, just above American Airlines, in the long-haul ranking, three places below last year. It is third-bottom of the short-haul list, dropping two places, scoring an overall customer satisfaction score of 55 per cent.

The survey, conducted in September 2019, asked 6,535 Which? members about their recent experiences of flying with an airline from the UK, with 10,180 member experiences recorded.