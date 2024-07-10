Prime Minister Pashinyan received the delegation led by Samantha Power

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the delegation led by USAID manager Samantha Power.

The Prime Minister welcomed Mrs. Power’s visit and emphasized the importance of cooperation in various fields within the framework of the Armenia-US strategic dialogue. Nikol Pashinyan highly appreciated the programs implemented by USAID in Armenia, which are aimed at the development of democratic institutions. The Prime Minister noted that the Government of the Republic of Armenia will resolutely continue consistent steps towards reforms.

Samantha Power noted that the US administration values ​​close cooperation with Armenia and is ready to consistently support the plans of the RA Government in the direction of strengthening democracy, development, as well as increasing Armenia’s resilience.

The interlocutors referred to the programs implemented by USAID in our country, exchanged ideas on the prospects of new joint programs. The joint work carried out in the direction of the development of the Armenian Government’s reform agenda and institutional capabilities, including strategic communication, the further expansion and promotion of interaction, was highlighted. It was noted that USAID will provide $5 million in new funding to support the collaboration between Amazon Web Service and the Government for the purpose of cloud infrastructure implementation and capacity building in Armenia.

Reference was made to the humanitarian problems of people forcibly displaced from Nagorno Karabakh, the steps taken by the RA Government to solve them, including the housing provision program. In this context, Prime Minister Pashinyan emphasized the importance of the continued support of the international community and the implementation of the agreements reached at the RA-EU-US high-level meeting held in Brussels on April 5.

The interlocutors also touched on issues related to the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process, as well as the “Crossroads of Peace” project of the RA Government.