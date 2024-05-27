Some roads in Armenia closed after heavy floods

Some roads in Armenia are closed after the heavy floods, the Rescue Service informs.

Dzoraget-Alaverdi-Kharkop, Bagratashen-Ptghavan highways and the one-way highway to Haghartsi are closed as a result of the flooding of the Debed River.

According to the Road Department Foundation, drivers are urged to bypass the M-6 on the way to the border of Georgia by using the M-3 Margara-Vanadzor-Tashir-Armenia border and the M-1 Yerevan-Gyumri-Armenia border interstate highways.



Also, a collapse occurred in the pedestrian section of the bridge near the village of Getapnya in Ararat province, as a result of which the traffic on the bridge was stopped.

According to the information of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia and the Crisis Management Center of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs of North Ossetia, the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.

At least three people were killed as heavy floods hit northern Armenia on Sunday.