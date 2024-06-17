Armenian FM discusses priorities of partnership with EU Ambassadors

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a meeting with Ambassadors of EU and member states accredited to Armenia.

Issues on Armenia-EU agenda were discussed, given that negotiations on the new agenda of the Partnership was launched last week.

“We do hope that with joint intensive efforts, we will succeed in implementing new steps aimed at deepening the bilateral partnership, building on the success achieved and in line with the aspirations of Armenian citizens to be closer to the EU,” Ararat Mirzoyan emphasized.

Reference was made to the priorities of the partnership, the work carried out under the Belgian presidency of the EU Council towards their successful implementation, as well as the expectations from the Hungarian presidency expected in the second half of the year.

Minister Mirzoyan answered the questions of the Ambassadors, including on regional topics, the peace agenda, and the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan.