PM Pashinyan holds meeting with emergency response team

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a remote meeting with the response team set up to manage the emergency in Lori and Tavush provinces.

Participating in the meeting were Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff Arayik Harutyunyan, Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures Gnel Sanosyan, who heads the activities of the operational headquarters, Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, Director of the Rescue Service Kamo Tsutsulyan, Lori Governor Aram Ghazaryan, Tavush Governor Hayk Ghalumyan, Alaverdi Mayor Davit Ghumashyan, Tashir Mayor Edgar Arshakyan and Dilijan Mayor Davit Sargsyan.

Four people were killed as rivers to overflew their banks in norther regions of Armenia.