Armenian gymnast Artur Avetisyan wins gold at World Challenge Cup in Varna

Armenian gymnast Artur Avetisyan became the winner of the World Challenge Cup held in Varna, Bulgaria.

The Armenian athlete won the gold on the rings with 14,500 points in the final.

All four representatives of the Armenian national team made it to the finals.

Artur Tovmasyan took the 6th place on the rings with 13,766 points.

Olympic bronze medalist, world champion, two-time European champion Artur Davtyan was the 4th in the pommel horse exercise with 14,266 points.

European youth champion Erik Baghdasaryan showed the 8th result on parallel bars.