Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan to retain episcopal rank – Mother See

Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan will retain his episcopal, the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin informs. At the same time, his ecclesiastical and administrative service will be terminated.

The issue was discussed at the Mother see of Holy Etchmiadzin after the Archbishop asked the Catholicons to terminate his ecclesiastical service.

Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan has been leading the “Tavush for the Motherland” movement since the announcement of the start of delimitation of the border with Azerbaijan in Tavush province.

During a rally in Yerevan’s Republic Square he was announced the movement’s candidate for Prime Minister.

