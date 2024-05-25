Possible change of Schengen visa fee will not apply to Armenian citizens – MFA

The possible change of Schengen visa fee will not apply to Armenian citizens, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs.

According to MFA Spokesperson Ani Badalyan, the amount of the Schengen visa fee for Armenian citizens is defined by the agreement “On Facilitating the Issuance of Visas between the Republic of Armenia and the European Union” signed on December 17, 2012.

Under the agreement, the Schengen visa fee is 35 euros, and if the visa is issued by an external service provider (visa centers), the fee for this service should not exceed 30 euros.