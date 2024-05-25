Armenian FM, EU’s Borrell discuss regional issues

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan had a telephone conversation with Josep Borrel, the Vice President of the European Commission, High Representative for EU Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. The interlocutors discussed a wide range of topics.

In the context of the deepening partnership between Armenia and the European Union, the sides emphasized the importance of both the implementation of already established cooperation programs and reaching a new milestone in additional directions. The EU’s Resilience and Growth Plan for Armenia, developed as a result of the Brussels meeting of April 5, as well as the steps taken to conclude the new Armenia-EU partnership agenda in the near future were touched upon.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia also emphasized the importance of making a final decision regarding the launch of the Armenia-EU dialogue on visa liberalization.

The upcoming events and activities on the agenda were touched upon.

Ararat Mirzoyan and Josep Borrel exchanged views on regional issues. Minister Mirzoyan briefed on the latest developments in the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Referring to the border delimitation process between the two countries and the written agreements between the respective commissions, Ararat Mirzoyan emphasized that the process should continue on the basis of the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration, as agreed also at the level of the leaders of the two countries. Presenting the discussions on the draft peace treaty, the head of Armenia’s foreign ministry emphasized that it would be possible to reach a final agreement by reflecting the already reached agreements in the draft peace treaty.

Armenia’s foreign minister and the EU HR/VP touched upon other topics of mutual interest.