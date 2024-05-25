At Pelopennese University, Ambassador Mkrtchyan speaks about Armenia’s foreign policy, ethnic cleansing in Nagorno Karabakh

At the University of Pelopennese Armenia’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Greece had a lecture on “Armenia today and its foreign policy” for faculty and students.

The Ambassador briefed the attendees on Armenia’s relations with neighbors, exiting problems, clashes of interests and cooperation potential.

The Ambassador referred to both the Armenia-Azerbaijan border delimitation process, and the ethnic cleansing carried out in Nagorno-Karabakh and its aftermath. Tigran Mkrtchyan presented the cases of violations by Azerbaijan of binding decisions adopted by the International Court of Justice, as well as the as consistent breaching of almost all clauses of 2020 November 9 trilateral ceasefire statement.

He presented the illegal blockade of Lachin corridor, use of brutal force against people of Nagorno-Karabakh and their forced expulsion, as well as cases of damage, distortion or destruction of Armenian cultural heritage, property, fake “legal” cases against former leadership of Nagorno Karabakh and other detainees.

The Ambassador spoke about the deepening cooperation between Armenia and the EU, as well as the expanding cooperation between Armenia and Greece.



Ambassador Mkrtchyan concluded the speech by presenting the priorities of Armenia’s foreign policy.