Lebanese-Armenian violinist Ara Malikyan will return to Yerevan for concert

Spain based Lebanese-Armenian violinist Ara Malikyan will return to Yerevan with a concert program at the invitation of TM Production.

The concert will take place on June 3 at the Sports and Concert Complex after Karen Demirchyan.

Malikyan will be joined on stage by pianist Ivan “Melon” Lewis, Ivan Ruiz Machado (double bass), drummer Georvis Pico Milian, guitarist Dayan Abad.

In the video shared on social media, Ara Malikyan says that he is very happy and excited to return to his beloved Yerevan.