Four dead and 16 injured in Majorca building collapse

Four people have died and 16 are injured after a two-storey building collapsed on the Spanish island of Majorca, local emergency services say, the BBC reports.

Several people are believed to be trapped at the site of the Medusa Beach Club, a beachside restaurant on Cartago Street in the regional capital Palma de Majorca.

The incident reportedly happened at about 20:30 local time (19:30 BST) on Thursday night. There are fears that a number of people may be trapped in the wreckage.

Emergency services told local media that they were finalizing rescue operations and securing the area shortly after midnight local time.

Officials added that psychology experts would be brought to the scene to aid those traumatized by the incident.

The floor of the establishment collapsed on Thursday evening, causing people to fall into the basement below, where there were also customers and staff.

Palma Fire Chief, Eder García, told local media that most of those affected by the collapse were foreigners and tourists, El Pais reported.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez sent condolences to the victims’ families. He said he was closely following all the latest developments, and his government was ready to send all the required assistance.