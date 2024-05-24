Armenian, Azerbaijani border guards take over the protection of state border – NSS

From May 24 the border guard troops of the National Security Service (NSS) of the Republic of Armenia officially take over the protection of the 6.8 km section of the border with Azerbaijan near the settlements of Berkaber, Voskepar and Baghanis in Tavush province.

According to NSS, the protection of the 5.8 km section of the Kirants settlement will be carried out by a transitional scheme until July 24, 2024.

According to the same logic, from May 24, the State Border Guard Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan will protect the border from the opposite side.