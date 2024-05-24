Armenian Ambassador, Mayor of Corinth discuss perspectives of cooperation

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to Greece Tigran Mkrtchyan met with the Mayor of Corinth, Nikolaos Stavrelis.



Ambassador Mkrtchyan presented the main directions of the activities of the Armenian Embassy, the process of active political dialogue, the activities carried out in the educational and cultural spheres, the current high level of Armenian-Greek relations.



In this context, the Ambassador mentioned the presence of Armenian immigrants in Corinth since the end of the 19th century, their significant contribution to the works of the Corinth Canal. Reference was made to the provision of shelter to thousands of Armenians in Corinth after the great disaster in Smyrna.

The interlocutors highlighted the importance of cooperation in the field of education and culture. In this regard, he emphasized the possibility of establishing cooperation between the cities of the two countries, which will contribute to the development of cultural and educational, as well as tourist programs.

The parties agreed to organize mutual visits in the near future to discuss the possibilities of further cooperation in a number of fields.