Argentina an important investment partner of Armenia, Minister of Economy says

Armenian Minister of Economy Gevorg Papoyan participated in the event dedicated to the National Day of Argentina.



In his address the Minister noted that since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, it has been possible to strengthen the traditionally warm friendly relations, effective cooperation and close partnership ties based on solidarity and mutual respect, common values and history.



“Argentina is one of the important investment partners of Armenia, the 5th in the volume of investments in our economy. We hope that thanks to joint efforts, trade and economic relations between our two states will gain new momentum, for which there is the necessary potential,” Gevorg Papoyan said.