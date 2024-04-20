EU Special envoy calls agreement on border delimitation between Armenia and Azerbaijan “encouraging”

EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar has called the agreement on delimitation reached between Armenia and Azerbaijan “encouraging.”

“Encouraging news today regarding the work of the Armenian and Azerbaijani border commissions and the start of a delimitation process based on legal documents and the 1991 Almaty Agreement,” Klaar said in a post on X.

“EU fully supports the process of negotiations and the aim of a comprehensive and lasting settlement,” he said.

Encouraging news today regarding the work of the 🇦🇲and🇦🇿 border commissions and the start of a delimitation process based on legal documents and the 1991 Almaty Agreement. 🇪🇺 fully supports the process of negotiations and the aim of a comprehensive and lasting settlement. — Toivo Klaar (@ToivoKlaar) April 19, 2024

On April 19, 2024, the eighth meeting of the border delimitation commissions of Armenia and Azerbaijan was held on the shared border under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Ministers of the two countries Mher Grigoryan and Shahin Mustafayev.

Among other things, the Parties agreed that the process of delimitation will be based on the Alma-Ata Declaration of 1991.