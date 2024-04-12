TopWorld

Harry Kane says children ‘fine’ after car crash in Germany

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email April 12, 2024, 10:38
1 minute read
Hohenschäftlarn Volunteer Fire Department

Harry Kane’s three eldest children have been taken to hospital with minor injuries after being involved in a three-car crash in Germany, the BBC reports.

The crash happened on Monday at 17:15 BST near Munich, where the England captain plays for Bayern Munich.

A spokesperson for Kane said: “They are fine and only went to hospital for a routine check-up.”

The striker had just landed in London for his team’s Champions League quarter-final match against Arsenal the following day when the crash happened, German newspaper Bild reported.

Bavarian Police said a Renault with four people was turning into a junction when it collided with an oncoming Mercedes carrying Kane’s children – aged between three and seven – on state road 2071 in Schaftlarn.

The Renault then also collided with a Land Rover.

Bavarian Police said all of the nine people involved suffered minor injuries, including one woman taken to hospital by helicopter.

