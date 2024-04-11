Armenia’s cooperation with EU and US not directed against any country or union – Deputy PM

Yerevan’s cooperation with the United States and the European Union is not directed against the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan told RIA Novosti.

“The Republic of Armenia has announced its intention to further diversify its trade and economic relations. Almost all countries are pursuing such an economic policy today, and this is not being done against any country or union,” Grigoryan said.

“The policy of diversifying trade and economic relations is not directed against any unions, especially against the EAEU,” Grigoryan said, when asked to comment on whether close interaction with the US and the EU interferes with Armenia’s participation in the EAEU and whether the country is going to leave the union.

A joint meeting between the EU and the United States with Armenia was held on Friday in Brussels with the participation of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, as well as the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the head of EU diplomacy Josep Borrell. Before the meeting, von der Leyen promised to allocate 270 million euros in development assistance to Armenia over the next four years.